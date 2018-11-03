Teddy Bear Campaign now underway

by Lucie Roy

Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) is holding their Teddy Bear Campaign from now till the end of December.

On Friday SVS Program Manager Elyse Prince and Executive Director Kristine McDonnell were showing some of the bears in the donation box.

People can donate a new teddy bear at the Morinville RCMP station or bring one to the Morinville Lite Up the Night Parade or the Gibbons Holiday parade in November.

Child victims are comforted by the teddy bears when reporting a crime or testifying in court.

The campaign is held during November which is Family Violence Prevention/Awareness Month in Alberta.

