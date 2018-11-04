Kings lead NCHL

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Saturday night’s home game at the Ray McDonald Sports Centre against the Daysland Northstars was another victory for the 5-0-1 Morinville Kings who sit in the North Central Hockey Leagues top spot six games in.

The Kings lead the contest 2-0 and 5-2 before heading into the third period. During the final 20 minutes Daysland kept the Kings off the board while gaining one to narrow the outcome to 5-3.

The Kings do not play this week, returning to the ice Nov. 17 for a hometown game against Devon at 8 p.m. The following Saturday they will play Red Deer at 8:30 p.m. at home.