Kings lead NCHL

Nov 4, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Saturday night’s home game at the Ray McDonald Sports Centre against the Daysland Northstars was another victory for the 5-0-1 Morinville Kings who sit in the North Central Hockey Leagues top spot six games in.

The Kings lead the contest 2-0 and 5-2 before heading into the third period. During the final 20 minutes Daysland kept the Kings off the board while gaining one to narrow the outcome to 5-3.

The Kings do not play this week, returning to the ice Nov. 17 for a hometown game against Devon at 8 p.m. The following Saturday they will play Red Deer at 8:30 p.m. at home.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8273 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Morinville Sports

Kings earn back-to-back wins, dominate league’s top player ranking

Oct 15, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0

Following on their opening weekend 12-3 win over the Bonnyville Pontiacs, the Morinville Senior AA Kings pulled off back-to-back wins at home and on the road over the weekend to bring their record to 3-0-0 and a first place spot in the league.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*