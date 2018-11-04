Redwater RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Redwater RCMP

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision near the community of Redwater.

The collision took place on November 3 at approximately 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of RR 224 and TWP 570 in Sturgeon County. A northbound pickup truck was travelling on RR224 when it collided with a westbound SUV.

The 24-year-old male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. Two additional occupants of the SUV suffered minor injuries. The two occupants of the pickup truck were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation. However, it appears as though the SUV failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection.

Traffic was diverted around the collision scene for several hours. The highway is now clear and free-flowing.