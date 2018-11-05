Bumper-to-Bumper opens in their expanded location

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bumper to Bumper staff stand by the store logo in their brand new 100 Street location, directly across from St. Jean Baptiste Park.

by Stephen Dafoe

The weekend was a hectic one for Morinville Bumper-to-Bumper staff who worked hard to get the finishing touches in place so the store could open for Monday morning.

The new location, in the former Mercantile location on 100 Avenue, offers a significant increase in the space available in their former 100 Street spot. That location will now be used to expand Home Hardware to nearly double its current size.

“Morinville has grown and so have we,” said owner Maurice Chevalier. “The new store provides over 8000 square feet of retail space doubling our size. In addition to greater inventory selection, we are also able to offer more services like online and phone orders. We have seen a lot of growth in town and we are happy to continue with the same great service with more selection.”

Although people can expect the same products and service at the new location, Chevalier has said the store would expand more into safety materials and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Additionally, the store will carry more fasteners, industrial materials, and double their Stihl equipment to 40 feet.

Manager Christian Rondeau is anticipating still making life easy for the store’s many customers to be a focus.

“We understand that when you need a part, you need it now,” he said. “In fact, our job is to make your life easier and that is why that when it comes to sourcing parts, Bumper to Bumper is the obvious choice. With our two hour turnaround on parts, we’ll make sure you have what you need to get you on your way.”

Morinville Bumper to Bumper is open seven days per week. Prior to the move, they extended their hours and those hours will remain at the new store. Bumper to Bumper is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The store will hold their official Grand Opening the weekend of Nov. 24 during the Annual Lite Up the Nite Festival.

Maurice and Beth Chevalier pose outside the new location of Bumper to Bumper in this Morinville News file photo from September of 2018.