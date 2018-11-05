Midget AA Sting rise to the top of their division

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Back-to-back wins for the Sturgeon Midget AA Sting have propelled the team to first place in the Northern Alberta Hockey League’s BESA Hockey Division.

The Sting started the weekend with a 4-2 victory over the CAC Butchers & Packers and capped it by defeating the until then Division-leading Leduc Leduc Roughnecks 4-1 Sunday afternoon.

The four points bring the Sting to a 6-2-1 record this season and the top slot with 13 points.

“The boys played great this weekend,” said Head Coach Greg Northcott, adding the stats for the weekend show an all-out team effort. “Everyone is contributing offensively, which is great. You don’t have to rely on just one Line to score; it seems like every game it’s someone else stepping up to help us.”

Northcott said he identifies a great team as one where everyone can contribute.

The Sting play the Wainwright Polar Kings on the road Saturday, Nov. 10 and the St Albert Blues at home on Nov. 11 at 4:45 p.m.