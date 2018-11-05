Morinville Jets pick up third win in three game week

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Sunday afternoon gave the Morinville Jets their third win of the week. A 7-1 upset over the Strathcona Bruins on the road was a cap to a run that began when the Jets defeated the at that time undefeated North Edmonton Red Wings Halloween night. Wednesday’s confidence builder was followed with a 7-5 win over the Beverly Warriors at home Friday night.

Sunday’s contest saw the Jets build from a 4-0 first period to advance their tally to 6-0 by the end of the middle frame. The Bruins only goal came unassisted during a powerplay advantage early in the third period but was answered by the Jets late in the frame to end the day 7-1.

Ryan Denton and Lee Gadoury both picked up a pair of goals for the Jets during the outing.

Sunday’s win and the six points earned during the week put the Jets one point behind the Flyers for fourth place in the CJHL West Division.

The Jets play the Flyers on the road Friday night and play the Spruce Grove Regals at home on Remembrance Day. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

