Morinville RCMP investigate fatal collision

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On November 2, 2018 the Morinville RCMP attended a serious two-vehicle collision which claimed the life of a 28-year-old male.

At 8:40 p.m., the RCMP responded to a complaint of a collision on Highway 28, just north of Township Road 570. Investigation shows that a car traveling southbound lost control and collided with a truck traveling northbound.

The male driving the car was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for further assessment to an area hospital. Neither vehicle had passengers.

The highway was extremely icy due to weather conditions at the time of the collision and road conditions are deemed to be a contributing factor to this collision.

No further information will be provided in relation to this incident.

Area police responded to two other traffic fatalities last week.

Nov. 3 – Redwater RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision

Morinville RCMP Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision on HWY 28