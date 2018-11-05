Sturgeon County’s new CAO on the job

Reading Time: 1 minute

Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw with Sturgeon County’s new CAO Reegan McCullough.

– Photo Courtesy Sturgeon County.

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County’s new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Reegan McCullough officially joined Sturgeon County Nov. 5.

McCullough was born and raised in Alberta and has lived in High Prairie, Slave Lake, and Grande Prairie as well as Edmonton and Calgary. Prior to joining Sturgeon County as the top administrator, McCullough lived in Niagara Falls where he was CAO of the Niagara Parks Commission.

The County’s new CAO has experience in both the public and the private sector.

He began his career designing and building homes before working with Municipal Affairs and Housing. He has previously served as Assistant Deputy Minister of Disability Services in the Ministry of Seniors and Community Supports. He also headed up the creation of the Alberta Supports Initiative in the Premier’s office.

Additionally, McCullough worked with Alberta Tourism, where he developed new initiatives to diversify Alberta’s economy and had a leadership role with the Oil Sands Community Alliance.

“I am looking forward to working with Council and staff on the many initiatives and projects that support Council’s vision for the future of Sturgeon County,” McCullough said in a media release Monday. “I am excited to be returning to my Alberta roots and getting to know the Sturgeon County community.”

Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw said the County believes the County will benefit from McCullough’s experience. “We believe he will be a great asset to Council, the staff and the community with his diverse experience in both the public and private sector, and his strong strategic leadership skills,” Hnatiw said.

Bill Minnes, who has been working as the Interim CAO since January, will assist with the transition.