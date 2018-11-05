Weekly News Recap

Reading Time: 1 minute

Town hosts budget open house

The Budget 2019 Open House & Public Consultation took place Tuesday night in Council Chambers.

MCHS JV Boys and Girls take zones

The MCHS JV boys and girls went undefeated at zones this past weekend in Westlock. The JV Girls defeated Edson in the final and the Boys defeated RF Staples to bring home the banners. – Cindy Brost photo.

Redwater RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision near the community of Redwater.

Teddy Bear Campaign now underway

Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) is holding their Teddy Bear Campaign from now till the end of December.

Morinville RCMP Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision on HWY 28

On Nov. 1, 2018 at approximately 5:20 p.m., Morinville RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 28 between Township Road 570 and Township Road 572 approximately 8 kilometres north of Gibbons, Alberta.

Letter: Town issues statement in response to resident concerns on Highway 642

Town of Morinville Council & Administration recognizes residents’, business owners’ and visitors’ frustration with the condition of Highway 642…

Poppy tree returns to Town Hall to remember the fallen

For the last few years, Lauri Allen has taken the time to knit poppies in Remembrance of fallen Canadian soldiers.

Lloyd rises in House of Commons to speak in support of Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation

Sturgeon River – Parkland MP Dane Lloyd rose in the House of Commons Oct. 31 to speak in support of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation’s efforts to construct Jessie’s House, a home for domestic abuse survivors, being built in Morinville.