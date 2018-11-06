Veterans Week underway in Morinville

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

Monday 5 November was the start of Veterans Week.

Listed below are some of the activities planned.

Town of Morinville- Veterans Display

Town of Morinville has a display in the foyer of the Morinville Community Cultural Centre which will be up until 12 November.

The display features a 3D poppy made by a printer at the Morinville Community Library and a Wiingashk pin from the St. Albert Museum. The pin has a poppy symbol in the middle surrounded by sweet grass.

The display also features a sash from the Michif Cultural Connections in St. Albert, 100th Anniversary souvenir coin from Canex at Garrison Edmonton, numerous pins, information posted and free handouts.

There is also a crystal bell donated by the Midstream Support Society for the Bells of Peace display, a Medak pin and mention of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI) 104 years of service to Canada.

Poppy Tree- Town Office

The poppy tree will be up at the Town Office and all can go and see the tree from 5 to 9 November and obtain a poppy.

Higher Grounds

Higher grounds is hosting two Military and Veteran Appreciation Nights. The second is Nov. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Morinville Community Library

The Library will have Postcards for Peace from November 5-9 or while quantities last.

Musee Morinville Museum

Musee Morinville Museum has a display for Veterans Week and will be open Wed. 7 Nov to Sat 10 Nov from 12 to 5 pm and Sunday 11 November from 12 to 3 pm with free admission.

The display features some of the local soldiers that served, including Leo Thibault of Cardiff who died at the age of 21 on 24 March 1919 and is buried in the Morinville Cemetery.

There are a few soldiers from Morinville buried overseas, John Huppie of Egg Lake who died Sept. 1944 and is buried at the Montecchio War Cemetery and George Parker at the Hilsenheim Communal Cemetery just to mention a few.

Legion Remembrance Day

Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Br. 176 will host the Remembrance Day parade at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Cenotaph Ceremony at 11:00 a.m.