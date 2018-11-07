MCHS recognizes student excellence

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Above: Rotary Club member Noreen Radford presented the Rotary Award of Merit to Sayler Tarzwell. Assisting was MCHS teacher and Interact Club Liaison Daniel Pietraszewski.

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Awards for the 2017-2018 School Year were presented Tuesday night at the Cultural Centre before a packed audience.

There were 310 awards presented to 232 students for a total of more than $18,000.

The evening was a time to recognize and to honour and celebrate achievement and outstanding student performance.

Awards were presented in various categories; the Career and Technology Studies (CTS) Award, Fine Arts Award, Cultural and Religion Awards, Canadian Mathematics Competition Awards, Turner Goldsmith ‘Kaisen’ Award for Excellence in Writing, Leadership Awards, Service Awards, Grade 12 Business Community Awards and Scholarships,, and the Grade 9, 10,11 and 12 Academic and Achievement Awards and Honours.

The finale consisted of the Outstanding Student Awards of which the George Soetaert Memorial and the MCHS HOWLS was presented to Steven Vansevenandt and the MCHS Above and Beyond Award sponsored by the CWL was presented to Kelsi Christoffersen.

Vansevenandt was not only one of 46 Grade 12 students to receive the Alexander Rutherford Award but was also the recipient of the Knights of Columbus Top Alexander Rutherford Award. He also received the Academic Athletic Award, Mathematics 31, Mathematics 30-1, Social Studies 30-1 Music 30, the Governor Generals’ Academic Medal, the Frank Nigro Memorial Scholarship and the Schulich Leader Scholarship.

Teagan Anslow received the Morinville Community Garden “Urban Agriculture” Award, The Turner Goldsmith ‘Kaizen’ Award for Excellence in Writing for Grade 12, Art 30, and the Frank Nigro Memorial Scholarship.

Kelsi Christoffersen also received the Grade 11 Alexander Rutherford Award, Biology 30, and the Turner Goldsmith ‘Kaizen’ Award for Excellence in Writing for Grade 11.

Marissa Willemsen received the Grade 12 Alexander Rutherford Award and the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society Scholarship.

Sayler Tarzwell received the Grade 11 Rutherford Award, Rotary Award of Merit, Fred Scharmann Spirit and the French Award for Grade 1012 FSL.

The Jonathan James Senger Memorial Scholarship was presented by Debbie Martin to Amy Van Brabant and Spencer Greaves, The Graham Crush Memorial Award was presented by Mr. Crush to Sabrina King for Senior Level and Conan Bolen for Junior Level.

For the Drama Performing Arts Award, the Acting Award of Excellence was presented to Daphne Charrois.

The CTS Media Award was presented by Vivianne Pezer to Jordaon Olthuis.

The Morinville Lions Bursary was presented to Shaelyn Durocher and the Peter Gibeault Lion Quest Award to Haillee Reaume and Jenna McKenney.

The Religious Studies Award for Religion 25 was presented to Makayla Himshoot.

Emma Van Brabant received the Academic Athletic Award for Grade 10 Girls.

Solange Bachand Vice President of the Historical and Cultural Society presented the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society Scholarship to Marissa Willemsen.

Willemsen also received the Grade 12 Alexander Rutherford Award.

Sayler Tarzwell was the recipient of the Grade 11 Alexander Rutherford Award, Rotary Award of Merit, Fred Scharmann Spirit Award and the French Award for Grade 10-12 FSL.

Steven Vansevenandt received two Outstanding Student Awards, George Soetaert Memorial and the MCHS HOWLS Award. Also the Schulich Leader Scholarship and the Governor General’s Academic medal and numerous other awards.

Morinville Lions Club Peter Gibeault Lion Quest Award was presented by Part- President Francis Fryters to Haillee Reaume and Jenna McKenney.

Kelsi Christoffersen and Haillee Reaume.Reaume received the Grade 11 Knights of Columbus Top Alexander Rutherford Award, Intermediate Science Achievement Award and the Humanities Achievement Award for English 20-1, Biology 30 and the Peter Guest Gibeault Lion Quest Award.

Makayla Himschoot received the Religious Studies Award for Religion 25.

Shaelyn Durocher received the Morinville Lions Bursary presented by Lions Past- President Francis Fryters. She also received the Grade 12 Alexander Rutherford Award and the Music Award.

Debbie Martin presented the Jonathan James Senger Memorial Scholarship to Amy Van Brabant -pictured and to Spencer Greaves. Van Brabant also received the Athletic Athletic Award for Grade 12 Girls.

In the Drama Performing Arts Award, the Acting Award of Excellence was presented to Daphne Charrois.

The Graham Crush Memorial Award was presented by Mr. Crush to Sabrina Keane for Senior Level and Conan Bolen for Junior Level. Keane received the Grade 12 Alexander Rutherford Award. Bolan also received Grade 9 Honours, Junior High Drama Excellence Award, the Canadian Mathematics Pascal Competition Award for Grade 9 which was tied for first place.

Emma Van Brabant received Academic Athletic Award for Grade 10 Girls and the Alexander Rutherford Award.