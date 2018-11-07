Nally wins UCP nod for Morinville-St. Albert

Nov 7, 2018


Dale Nally is seen third from the left in this Morinville News file photo from the UCP candidate forum in October. Nally won the preferential vote on the first ballot.

by Morinville News Staff

St. Albert resident Dale Nally has been chosen by local United Conservative Party members to be their candidate in the next provincial election.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney issued a statement around 9 p.m. Wednesday night after Nally’s victory.

“Over the last two days more than 630 United Conservative members in Morinville-St. Albert cast ballots for their preferred candidate for the next election from amongst four great contestants,” Kenney said in a media release, adding his personal congratulations to Nally on winning what he called a competitive race.

“Dale has spent the last 15 years in St. Albert where he and his wife Randa have raised three children. Dale holds a Masters Degree from Athabasca University and understands the issues most important to the constituents of Morinville-St. Albert. He is a valuable addition to the United Conservative team as we work to present Albertans with a common-sense alternative to the NDP. I am pleased to welcome Dale as the United Conservative candidate in Morinville-St. Albert.”

Kenney thanked candidates Joe Gosselin, Donald Rigney, Trina Jones, and their teams for running.

A fifth candidate, Gibbons Councillor Amber Harris withdrew from the race this past weekend.

