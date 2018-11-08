Morinville McDonald’s cuts the ribbon with VIP event – restaurant opens Friday

Nov 8, 2018
Above: Morinville Mayor Barry Turner cuts the ceremonial ribbon on Morinville’s newest business – McDonald’s – Wednesday afternoon.

photos by Lucie Roy

Morinville’s much-anticipated McDonald’s held two advance previews this week, a staff and family event Tuesday evening and a VIP luncheon Wednesday. The store officially opens Friday at 5 a.m. and the opening weekend will include a number of special offers, giveaways and children’s activities.

Scarlette and Hazel with Dad Matt Meunier.

Wednesday’s VIP luncheon saw Owners Chat and Suki Sangha, their son Jovan, and staff welcome Morinville and Sturgeon County councillors, school staff, chamber members, Legion members, police and fire department personnel and other dignitaries coming out for lunch and an opportunity to try out the new restaurant and to have a look at Morinville’s newest business.

From Friday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 11, McDonald’s is offering the following specials: any size McCafe Brewed Coffee, Breakfast Burrito, Bagel, or Vanilla Cone at $1 each plus tax. For $3 each plus tax, guests can purchase a McChicken Sandwich or a Happy Meal.

On the weekend, guests will also have an opportunity to win free coffee for a year, and there will be random free giveaways in the Drive Thru.

Saturday and Sunday will include a variety of activities for children.

Below are some photos from Wednesday’s lunch event.

Owners Chat and Suki Sangha.

Royal Canadian Legion Alberta –NWT Command District 8 Deputy District 8 Commander Bob Peterson and Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Br. 176 member Ann Haberer.

Morinville and County councillors, as well as local business owners, were among the first to have lunch at the new McDonald’s.

RCMP and Sturgeon Victim Services.

