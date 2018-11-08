Town of Morinville hosting best lights contest

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

A short time after Morinville lights up the park for Christmas, judges will load into the Town Bus Dec. 6 to see who has the best lights in Morinville neighbourhoods.

Morinville residents have until Dec. 4 to get their nominations in for the annual Best Lights Contest.

Once again this year there will be a residential and business component to the contest.

The top three decorated will receive a prize.

Nomination forms are available at the cultural centre or online at