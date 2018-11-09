Morinville Chamber recognizes local business excellence

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Above: Country artist Justin Hogg performs for attendees at the Chamber Gala.

Above: Chamber Movie Trailer in keeping with the evening’s western theme.

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce held its annual Awards Night Gala Thursday evening at the cultural centre with a western theme. Just shy of 250 attended the event. The evening included entertainment by country artist Justin Hogg, a catered dinner, and the awards banquet.

This year, the Chamber handed out 11 awards with another three being presented by Alexander Fist Nation. There were 38 individual nominees, some of whom received nominations in more than one category. (A full list of nominees follows the article.)

New Business of the Year

First up was the New Business of the Year, sponsored by the Chamber. This year’s winner was JLS Decals & Signs.

Community Spirit Award

The Community Spirit Award, sponsored by McDonald’s was presented to Higher Grounds Espresso Bar.

Ag-Tourism Award

Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm was the recipient of the Agri-Tourism Award this year, a recognition sponsored by the Chamber.

Artisans Recognition Award

Alexander First Nation sponsored and presented three awards this year: The Artisans Recognition Award, and two Spirit of Business Awards.

Lawrence Paul of Gutta Muzik was the winner of the Artisans Recognition Award.

Spirit of Business Awards

Astikasa Metal Works Ltd. was the first winner of Alexander’s Spirit of Business Award.

Pisim Contracting was the second recipient of Alexander’s Spirit of Business Award. Alexander Band Councillor Joe Kootenay accepted the award on behalf of Pisim owner Rodney Yellowdirt.

Farm Family of the Year

Richard and Chantel Boissonneault of Boissonneault Family Farms was the Farm Family of the Year Award winner. Putnam and Lawson sponsor that award.

Home-Based Business of the Year

The Home-Based Business of the Year is sponsored by the Chamber and was presented to RT Septic and Water Systems Inc.

Small Business of the Year

RBC sponsored Small Business of the Year, which was presented to Animal Wellness Veterinary Clinic.

Medium Business of the Year

Animal Wellness sponsored the Medium Business of the Year, which was presented to Morinville RV Park and Campground.

Large Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year, sponsored by RBC, was presented to RV City this year.

Youth Customer Service Award

Athalie Quinn of Shell and The Station Restaurant was the winner of the Youth Customer Service Award sponsored by Morinville Sobeys.

Business Legacy of the Year

Richard Gibeau of Creative Design Framing was the winner of the Business Legacy Award, sponsored by the Volume 4 [For] History Committee. Gibeau’s business has been in Morinville for 31 years.

Chamber Integrity Award

The highlight of the night is always the Chamber’s Integrity Award, selected by the Chamber board itself. This year’s recipient was J.M. Turner Goldsmith.

The award presentations were accompanied by videos on the businesses produced by Soaring Pig Studios. The videos were sponsored by Morinville News and DQ Morinville.

Westmor Dental was the overall sponsor of the gala this year.

The evening also included the Chamber presenting $2500 to Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation, funds that were raised from the golf tournament this summer.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Abacus Enterprises

Animal Wellness Veterinary Clinic

Anthony Tutaan – KFC

Astikasa Metal Works Ltd.

Athalie Quinn – The Station / Shell

Bistro DiMadre Piccola

Bon Accord Pharmacy

Boissonneault Family Farms

Capital Vision Care

Cody Mundy – JLS Decals & Signs

Country Floral Magic

Creative Design Framing

Espresso Barn

Fabulous Fox Designs

Gutta Muzik – Lawrence Paul

Higher Grounds

JLG Industries Inc.

JLS Decals & Signs

J.M. Turner Goldsmith

Kevin Basalo – KFC

Lions Club of Morinville

Morinville RV Park & Campground

Morinville Medical Clinic – Miranda McNeil

Morinville News

North Parkland Power REA Ltd.

Pleasant Homes

Pisim Contracting

PMS Perrault Mechanical Services

Prairie Gardens & Adventure Farm

RT Septic and Water Systems Inc.

RV City

SeneGence

Spiker Equipment

Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers

TGB Welding

Whitson Contracting

Wildrose Lawn & Snow Services

Zeebest Plastics of Canada Ltd.

Higher Grounds

RT Septic’s Rick Tipple

Lawrence Paul with Councillor Joe Kootenay.

The Boissonneaults

Ross Hodgins from RV City.

Amanda Jepson of Animal Wellness Veterinary Clinic.

Joseph Kootenay of Astikasa Metal Works.

Joey Kootenay accepts Pisim’s Award on behalf of Rodney Yellowdirt.

Richard Gibeau of Creative Design Framing.