Morinville Chamber recognizes local business excellence

Above: Country artist Justin Hogg performs for attendees at the Chamber Gala.
Above: Chamber Movie Trailer in keeping with the evening’s western theme.
by Stephen Dafoe
The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce held its annual Awards Night Gala Thursday evening at the cultural centre with a western theme. Just shy of 250 attended the event. The evening included entertainment by country artist Justin Hogg, a catered dinner, and the awards banquet.
This year, the Chamber handed out 11 awards with another three being presented by Alexander Fist Nation. There were 38 individual nominees, some of whom received nominations in more than one category. (A full list of nominees follows the article.)
New Business of the Year
First up was the New Business of the Year, sponsored by the Chamber. This year’s winner was JLS Decals & Signs.
Community Spirit Award
The Community Spirit Award, sponsored by McDonald’s was presented to Higher Grounds Espresso Bar.
Ag-Tourism Award
Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm was the recipient of the Agri-Tourism Award this year, a recognition sponsored by the Chamber.
Artisans Recognition Award
Alexander First Nation sponsored and presented three awards this year: The Artisans Recognition Award, and two Spirit of Business Awards.
Lawrence Paul of Gutta Muzik was the winner of the Artisans Recognition Award.
Spirit of Business Awards
Astikasa Metal Works Ltd. was the first winner of Alexander’s Spirit of Business Award.
Pisim Contracting was the second recipient of Alexander’s Spirit of Business Award. Alexander Band Councillor Joe Kootenay accepted the award on behalf of Pisim owner Rodney Yellowdirt.
Farm Family of the Year
Richard and Chantel Boissonneault of Boissonneault Family Farms was the Farm Family of the Year Award winner. Putnam and Lawson sponsor that award.
Home-Based Business of the Year
The Home-Based Business of the Year is sponsored by the Chamber and was presented to RT Septic and Water Systems Inc.
Small Business of the Year
RBC sponsored Small Business of the Year, which was presented to Animal Wellness Veterinary Clinic.
Medium Business of the Year
Animal Wellness sponsored the Medium Business of the Year, which was presented to Morinville RV Park and Campground.
Large Business of the Year
Large Business of the Year, sponsored by RBC, was presented to RV City this year.
Youth Customer Service Award
Athalie Quinn of Shell and The Station Restaurant was the winner of the Youth Customer Service Award sponsored by Morinville Sobeys.
Business Legacy of the Year
Richard Gibeau of Creative Design Framing was the winner of the Business Legacy Award, sponsored by the Volume 4 [For] History Committee. Gibeau’s business has been in Morinville for 31 years.
Chamber Integrity Award
The highlight of the night is always the Chamber’s Integrity Award, selected by the Chamber board itself. This year’s recipient was J.M. Turner Goldsmith.
The award presentations were accompanied by videos on the businesses produced by Soaring Pig Studios. The videos were sponsored by Morinville News and DQ Morinville.
Westmor Dental was the overall sponsor of the gala this year.
The evening also included the Chamber presenting $2500 to Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation, funds that were raised from the golf tournament this summer.
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES
- Abacus Enterprises
- Animal Wellness Veterinary Clinic
- Anthony Tutaan – KFC
- Astikasa Metal Works Ltd.
- Athalie Quinn – The Station / Shell
- Bistro DiMadre Piccola
- Bon Accord Pharmacy
- Boissonneault Family Farms
- Capital Vision Care
- Cody Mundy – JLS Decals & Signs
- Country Floral Magic
- Creative Design Framing
- Espresso Barn
- Fabulous Fox Designs
- Gutta Muzik – Lawrence Paul
- Higher Grounds
- JLG Industries Inc.
- JLS Decals & Signs
- J.M. Turner Goldsmith
- Kevin Basalo – KFC
- Lions Club of Morinville
- Morinville RV Park & Campground
- Morinville Medical Clinic – Miranda McNeil
- Morinville News
- North Parkland Power REA Ltd.
- Pleasant Homes
- Pisim Contracting
- PMS Perrault Mechanical Services
- Prairie Gardens & Adventure Farm
- RT Septic and Water Systems Inc.
- RV City
- SeneGence
- Spiker Equipment
- Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers
- TGB Welding
- Whitson Contracting
- Wildrose Lawn & Snow Services
- Zeebest Plastics of Canada Ltd.
Higher Grounds
RT Septic’s Rick Tipple
Lawrence Paul with Councillor Joe Kootenay.
The Boissonneaults
Ross Hodgins from RV City.
Amanda Jepson of Animal Wellness Veterinary Clinic.
Joseph Kootenay of Astikasa Metal Works.
Joey Kootenay accepts Pisim’s Award on behalf of Rodney Yellowdirt.
Richard Gibeau of Creative Design Framing.
