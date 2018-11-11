Great Canadian Songbook pays tribute to Canadian classics

Above: Ken Lavigne sings a Canadian classic.

photos by Lucie Roy

The Great Canadian Songbook took to the stage at the MCCC on Saturday night.

Performers Ken Lavigne, Tiller’s Folly and Diyet featured the music by Leonard Cohen, Stan Rogers, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Buffy St. Marie, Anne Murray, Stompin’ Tom Connors, Don Messer’s Jubilee and much more.

The Great Canadian from Songbook highlights some of the greatest Canadian songs of the past and present from coast to coast.


Diyet

