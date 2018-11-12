Jets make it four in a row

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

After a less than winning start to the season, the Morinville Jets are on the upswing of late, notching out their fourth win in a row Sunday night.

The Jets Friday night game, as with others in the CJHL, was cancelled due to road conditions. But Sunday’s home-ice game against the Spruce Grove Regals gave the Jets a 6-1 victory over the Regals.

With a 6-7-1 record heading towards the halfway mark in the season, the Jets are one point below fourth-placed Stony Plain Flyers and five points from the third-ranked Beverly Warriors who are a game up on the Jets.

The Jets play the Merchants at home Saturday night at 6 p.m. and hit the road Sunday to face the Edmonton Mustangs.