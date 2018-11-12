Morinville Sports Shorts – Sabretooths and Sturgeon Sting

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Morinville Orijen Sabretooths Midget team hit the courts in Morinville for a rare local appearance Saturday, squaring off in two exhibition teams against Edmonton teams.

The Sabretooths fell in their first contest 45-54 to the Lava Mermaids, a club team from Spruce Grove. – Submitted Photo

In their second outing against the Black Cats from Edmonton, the Sabretooths earned a 62-51 win.

Sting on the win

The Sturgeon Sting had a win and a tie on the weekend, bringing them to a 7-2-1 record this season and first place in their BESA Hockey Division.

The Sting started the weekend with an 8-2 win over the Wainright Polar Kings. In that game, goals were shared across the team, but Luke Cust pocketed a pair of the Sting’s tally of eight.

Sunday’s home-ice game against the visiting St. Albert Blues ended in a 4-4 draw.

The Sting take to the road Sunday to face the Beaumont Braves and face the Leduc Roughnecks on Nov. 24 at home at 3:15 p.m.