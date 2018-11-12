The Week in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Midget Sabretooths played two exhibition games in Morinville Saturday, taking a win and a loss for their troubles. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Great Canadian Songbook hit the stage at the cultural centre Saturday night, offering a retrospective of the songs that Canada loves. – Lucie Roy Photo

On Saturday members of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 Morinville gathered at the Morinville Cemetery to honour the sacrifice of one of our own World War I soldiers, Leo Thibault. Conducting the ceremony was Bob Peterson with the laying of the wreath by Don Murphy with assistance from Ann Haberer and Claude Phaneuf. – Lucie Roy Photo

On Sunday Morinville and Sturgeon County residents gathered at the Legion for Remembrance Day – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Country artist Justin Hogg did a rare hometown show Thursday night to open the 2018 Chamber of Commerce Gala and Awards night.

Richard Gibeau was recognized with the Chamber’s Business Legacy Award this week, sponsored by the Volume 4 [For] History Committee. The award recognizes Creative Design Framing’s 31 years in Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Technical Automotives in the industrial park marked 20 years in Morinville this month – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Mayor Barry Turner cut the ribbon on Morinville McDonald’s at a VIP luncheon Wednesday. The restaurant opened Friday at 5 a.m with a steady lineup throughout the opening weekend.

MCHS held their awards night Tuesday to celebrate student excellence. – Lucie Roy Photo

Bumper to Bumper opened up in their new location on 100 Avenue on Monday. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The commercial development in the Westwinds area was active today. Finishing touches were underway for the Shell gas station, and the new McDonald’s drive-thru continued to be active around lunchtime.

Chamber presents $2500 to Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation. Funds raised from the golf tournament this summer.

Another cool shot from Don Boutilier.