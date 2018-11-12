Weekly News Recap

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Bumper to Bumper staff assemble for a photo on opening day in their new location Nov. 5.

Here is a look back at the stories we published last week.

Remembrance Day

The 100th anniversary of the Armistice that ended the First World War was Sunday. We had a variety of coverage of related events last week. See below for links.

Morinville Remembers [Video]

Morinville Honours WWI

Veterans Week underway in Morinville

Bells of Peace to ring on Remembrance Day

Local Business

No one published more news on our local business community than Morinville News, and last week was no exception. Here are some of the stories celebrating good news on our businesses.

Bumper-to-Bumper opens in their expanded location

The weekend was a hectic one for Morinville Bumper-to-Bumper staff who worked hard to get the store open for Monday morning, closing only Sunday to make the move happen.

Morinville McDonald’s cuts the ribbon with VIP event – restaurant opens Friday

Morinville’s much-anticipated McDonald’s held two advance previews this week, a staff and family event Tuesday evening and a VIP luncheon Wednesday. The store officially opens Friday at 5 a.m. and the opening weekend will include a number of special offers, giveaways and children’s activities on the weekend.

It’s Your Business: Technical Automotives celebrates 20 years in Morinville

Many automotive shops have come and gone over the past two decades, but Technical Automotives in Morinville’s industrial park is celebrating 20 years in business this month.

Morinville Chamber recognizes local business excellence

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce held its annual Awards Night Gala Thursday evening at the cultural centre with a western theme. The evening included entertainment by country artist Justin Hogg, a catered dinner, and the awards banquet.

Arts & Culture and schools

Great Canadian Songbook pays tribute to Canadian classics

The Great Canadian Songbook took to the stage at the MCCC on Saturday night.

Town of Morinville hosting best lights contest

A short time after Morinville lights up the park for Christmas, judges will load into the Town Bus Dec. 6 to see who has the best lights in Morinville neighbourhoods.

Lite Up The Nite Festival will swap fireworks for concert

The night will be a little less lit up during this year’s Lite Up The Nite Festival. The Town of Morinville announced Wednesday afternoon that the Nov. 24 event would not include the fireworks display following the lighting of the park. Instead, an outdoor concert will be held downtown.

MCHS recognizes student excellence

The Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Awards for the 2017-2018 School Year were presented Tuesday night at the Cultural Centre before a packed audience.

Other local news

Sturgeon County’s new CAO on the job

Sturgeon County’s new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Reegan McCullough officially joined Sturgeon County Nov. 5.

Nally wins UCP nod for Morinville-St. Albert

St. Albert resident Dale Nally has been chosen by local United Conservative Party members to be their candidate in the next provincial election.