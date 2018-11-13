Community Tree Decorating event next week

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville’s Christmas tree is tall, really tall in fact. As such, it needs a lot of decorations to fill its many branches.

As in past years, the Town is turning to local families to make those decorations and hang them on the tree at the Community Tree Decorating event, taking place Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. or while craft supplies last.

There is no cost for the event with a donation of a new, unwrapped children or youth toy for the Midstream Support Society’s Santa Store program.

The drop-in program takes place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

For more information contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.