Letter: Knights of Columbus Hamper Program underway

Nov 14, 2018
The Knights of Columbus St. Anne Council, on behalf of St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Parish, the Midstream Society and the Morinville Food Bank, are pleased to announce that they will be coordinating the Christmas Hamper Project for Morinville and District once again this year. Last year over 110 hampers containing food and numerous children’s toys and gifts were distributed to needy families in the community. The success of this project relies on the generosity and co-operation of the churches, service groups, businesses, and countless individuals in our communities.

The Knights of Columbus welcome your support through donations of food and children’s toys and gifts to the following drop-off sites: Bumper-to-Bumper/Home Hardware, Town of Morinville FCSS (Cultural Centre), Morinville Sobeys, Scotia Bank, Royal Bank, Servus Credit Union, and the No Frills store. Residents are reminded to donate foods that are nutritious and children’s gifts that are new or in excellent condition (unwrapped please).
Financial contributions may be directed to the office of St. Jean Baptiste Church or Bumper-to-Bumper. Cheques should be made out to St. Jean Baptiste Parish (income tax receipts will be issued), and the monies will be used to purchase potatoes, meat, fresh fruit, and other staples for the hampers. Any surplus funds are distributed between all local schools for their lunch programs.

Individuals and families who are eligible to receive Christmas Hampers are contacted by Social Services. Anyone who requires assistance should phone 780-939-3953 (Midstream Store) or 780-939-4361 (Town of Morinville). Residents of Morinville who are aware of individuals or families in need of assistance should not hesitate to phone on their behalf. Those who are eligible to receive Christmas Hampers and/or gifts should phone one of the numbers listed above no later than Friday, Dec. 14.

The distribution of hampers is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at the Rendez-Vous Centre between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Keeping Christ in Christmas
Pat Earles
Project Coordinator

