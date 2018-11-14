Lions donate to Camp He Ho Ha

Nov 14, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, People 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

photo by Lucy Roy

On Monday night the Lions Club of Morinville presented a cheque for $1600 to Camp He Ho Ha.

Camp Health, Hope & Happiness Society exists to provide safe and rewarding recreational opportunities to children and adults with physical and mental disabilities.

The non-profit and non-denominational organization is located on Lake Isle in Northern Alberta.

Accepting the cheque on their behalf was Joan and Greg Nielsen. Lion Tina Gougeon and Lion President Deborah Robillard made the presentation.

This is the second $1600 cheque presented from proceeds of the Lions Golf Tournament. At their October General Meeting, the Lions Club of Morinville presented a $1600 cheque to The ALS Society.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8312 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*