Lions donate to Camp He Ho Ha

photo by Lucy Roy

On Monday night the Lions Club of Morinville presented a cheque for $1600 to Camp He Ho Ha.

Camp Health, Hope & Happiness Society exists to provide safe and rewarding recreational opportunities to children and adults with physical and mental disabilities.

The non-profit and non-denominational organization is located on Lake Isle in Northern Alberta.

Accepting the cheque on their behalf was Joan and Greg Nielsen. Lion Tina Gougeon and Lion President Deborah Robillard made the presentation.

This is the second $1600 cheque presented from proceeds of the Lions Golf Tournament. At their October General Meeting, the Lions Club of Morinville presented a $1600 cheque to The ALS Society.