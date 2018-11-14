Operation Christmas Child packing shoeboxes this weekend

Nov 14, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, People 0
by Stephen Dafoe

Operation Christmas Child will have volunteers at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Sunday, Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and they are looking to Morinville and area families to join them in the effort.

Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that has been in existence since 1970. They run the Operation Christmas Child program that has people filling shoeboxes with gift items for children in developing countries. To date, the organization says it has provided assistance to 135 million children.

Father’s House congregation member Debbie Froese has been a volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse for the past 25 years and recently returned from a trip to Costa Rica to distribute shoeboxes of gifts collected last Christmas for children.

This weekend’s event will get shoeboxes ready for the next trip to help those in need. Residents can bring their family to pack a box for the campaign. For a $35 donation, families can fill a box with the supplies that are on hand. They provide the supplies and families fill them up.

The event includes free face painting, balloon animals, and glitter tattoos.

With a donation, participants can get hotdogs, mini-donuts, and with a $15 donation to the cause a professional winter’s wonderland photo.

For more information visit Facebook.com/OCCstalbert

