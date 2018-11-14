Town ready to fill the bus for the Food Bank

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Rotary Club support the cause in this 2017 Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is hoping residents will help fill the Morinville Food Bank’s shelves this year by making donations at the Fill-a-Bus event taking place during the Lite Up the Nite weekend Nov. 22 and 23.

Last year’s tally came up a little light from other years at 3474 lbs. This past summer,

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came through in Morinville and area collecting 5900 pounds of non-perishable food donations to help restock the local food bank.

The Town Bus will make the rounds of businesses and schools Nov. 22 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and then park at No Frills and Sobeys on Nov. 23 to accept donations. Non-perishable food items, cleaning and personal care items, and cash donations are accepted.

On Friday, November 23 the Morinville Community Bus will be at No Frills from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Sobeys from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Those wishing to register their business as a collection point should contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.