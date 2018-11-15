Grandmothers helping grandmothers with Spirit of Christmas Sale

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville & District Grandmothers’ HATS (Hands Across The Sea) will be hosting a Spirit of Christmas Sale on Saturday, Dec 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morinville United Church – corner of Grandin Drive and Morinville Drive.

The sale will feature gently-used Christmas decorations, a variety of Christmas baking, a Christmas Silent Auction and a hot lunch will be available.

All proceeds go to support African grandmothers through the Stephen Lewis Foundation. For more information, call 780-569-3878.

Over the last 10 years plus, the group has collected and donated approximately $50,000 to the grandmothers in Africa, through the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

