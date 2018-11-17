Oilers and Flames logo licence plates available for order Monday

Nov 17, 2018 admin Morinville Sports, Province 11
Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: Calgary Sports & Entertainment president John Bean (left), Service Alberta Minister Brian Malkinson and Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation executive director Natalie Minckler reveal new Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers specialty licence plates. The new plate designs are available for order on Nov. 19.

Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames fans will now be able to display their support on their vehicles. Service Alberta is introducing two new specialty licence plate designs that feature team logos, slogans and colours. Money raised from the plates will benefit the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the Calgary Flames Foundation.

“Albertans are passionate about hockey,” said Brian Malkinson, Minister of Service Alberta, in a release Saturday. “We’re pleased to give them a way to not only express their loyalty to their favourite NHL team on their vehicles, but also give back to their communities. I’m looking forward to seeing the battle of Alberta extend to licence plates on our highways and roads.”

The plates can be ordered from Alberta registry agents starting Monday for a one-time cost of $75 plus a registry agent charge. From those funds, $20 is retained by the government to recover costs of producing and shipping the plates, and the remaining $55 will go to the Calgary Flames Foundation or the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, depending on the plate selected.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8321 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Business

Misleading furnace companies catch Service Alberta attention

Mar 31, 2016 admin Business, Local News, Morinville, Province 0

Service Alberta is advising Albertans to be cautious of misleading furnace sales companies.

The government agency has received recent complaints about some furnace rental and sales businesses conducting door-to-door sales. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Van Brabant signed to Calgary Flames

Mar 30, 2014 admin Morinville, Morinville Sports, People 0

Morinville native Bryce Van Brabant has been signed to the Calgary Flames as a free agent in a two-year contract. The third Morinvillian to be signed to the NHL, 22-year-old Van Brabant has played with the Quinnipiac University Bobcats for the past three seasons… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

11 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*