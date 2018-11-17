Oilers and Flames logo licence plates available for order Monday

Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: Calgary Sports & Entertainment president John Bean (left), Service Alberta Minister Brian Malkinson and Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation executive director Natalie Minckler reveal new Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers specialty licence plates. The new plate designs are available for order on Nov. 19.

Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames fans will now be able to display their support on their vehicles. Service Alberta is introducing two new specialty licence plate designs that feature team logos, slogans and colours. Money raised from the plates will benefit the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the Calgary Flames Foundation.

“Albertans are passionate about hockey,” said Brian Malkinson, Minister of Service Alberta, in a release Saturday. “We’re pleased to give them a way to not only express their loyalty to their favourite NHL team on their vehicles, but also give back to their communities. I’m looking forward to seeing the battle of Alberta extend to licence plates on our highways and roads.”

The plates can be ordered from Alberta registry agents starting Monday for a one-time cost of $75 plus a registry agent charge. From those funds, $20 is retained by the government to recover costs of producing and shipping the plates, and the remaining $55 will go to the Calgary Flames Foundation or the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, depending on the plate selected.