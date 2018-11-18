Annual Santa Auction raises more than $15K

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

The 21st Annual Santa Store Live Charity Auction in cooperation with the Morinville Midstream Society was held Saturday night at Coach’s Corner Bar & Grill.

More than $15,000 was raised at the packed venue.

This included more than $13,000 from the live auction, a $500 cheque donation from the Morinville Fish & Game Association, $300 from the Lions Club of Morinville Meat Draw held that day and numerous draws and donations.

Elves helping out at the auction, Victoria Symanczyk, Nicole Lussier, Michael Symanczyk, Erin Beaudoin and Amy Durgan.

The items for bid were more concentrated in lots this year, for a total of 84 lots which had a wide variety of items.

Some of the items to bid on included a Games of Thrones Firepit, a hand cut cast iron firepit, will kit, Leon Draisaitl print, two flights, Grey Cup tickets, quilts made by Eileen Vollmer, a crocheted blanket in memory of Fran Parker, Jubilations Dinner Theatre tickets, Limited Edition Bacardi Reserva dark rum, Doors poster in memory of Marty Robillard, a BMX bike and many other items.

The auction was conducted by Brad Ward of Ward’s Auctions with a few words from mayor Barry Turner.

Tina Gougeon provided an update on the monies raised throughout the evening and conducted a few of the draws.

Gougeon expressed her gratitude to the committee, organizers, and volunteers who helped to make it happen and to the sponsors, donors and to those who attended the evening to bid on the items for the fundraiser.

Funds from the event will be used for the Midstream Support Society’s Santa Store.

Some of the volunteers and helpers, Tina Gougeon, Deborah Robillard, Joyce Preeper, Linda Krauskopf and Colleen Turner.