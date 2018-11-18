Kings fall to Devon in overtime

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Kings took their second loss of the season Saturday night at home against the visiting Devon Barons. Although looking for another two points, the Kings earned one for their 3-2 OT loss.

Saturday’s point gives the Kings a 5-0-2 record and puts them in a tie with the 6-1-0 Red Deer Rustlers, who they will play for league dominance Saturday, Nov. 24.

Both the Kings and Barons were scoreless after one Saturday night. The Kings found themselves trailing one nothing after the second period, and 2-0 four minutes into the third. But a powerplay goal from Blake Grainger with five and change left on the clock put them one closer, and another from Zach Carr with 2:44 left drove the tie to overtime.

The Barons got their goal midway through overtime.

Game time for the Nov. 24 Kings and Rustlers game is 8:30 p.m. at the ray McDonald Sports Centre.