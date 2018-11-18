Kings fall to Devon in overtime

Nov 18, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Kings took their second loss of the season Saturday night at home against the visiting Devon Barons. Although looking for another two points, the Kings earned one for their 3-2 OT loss.

Saturday’s point gives the Kings a 5-0-2 record and puts them in a tie with the 6-1-0 Red Deer Rustlers, who they will play for league dominance Saturday, Nov. 24.

Both the Kings and Barons were scoreless after one Saturday night. The Kings found themselves trailing one nothing after the second period, and 2-0 four minutes into the third. But a powerplay goal from Blake Grainger with five and change left on the clock put them one closer, and another from Zach Carr with 2:44 left drove the tie to overtime.

The Barons got their goal midway through overtime.

Game time for the Nov. 24 Kings and Rustlers game is 8:30 p.m. at the ray McDonald Sports Centre.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8327 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Local parents to receive civil liberties award

Nov 22, 2011 admin Local News 6

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – A group of Morinville parents are off to Calgary Nov. 29 to receive a civil liberties award from the Alberta Civil Liberties Research Centre. The award will be presented at the University of Calgary to Donna Hunter and other parents who fought for a non-faith-based education for their children in Morinville… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Rec centre update results in many questions from Council

Aug 26, 2015 admin Local News, Morinville 0

Council received a significant Recreation Centre update at their first meeting since summer recess. CAO Debbie Oyarzun revealed that Administration will be making a recommendation at Council’s Sept. 8 meeting for the architectural and professional services to move ahead with the planning portion of the project. Oyarzun also noted the town has received 114 responses to their RFP (Request for Proposal) and that 17 companies agreed to attend an eventual on-site meeting to discuss their capabilities and ideas on the concept. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*