Operation Christmas Child holds shoebox packing event in Morinville

Above: Monica and Dale Warrener with their boxes.

by Lucie Roy

On Sunday a Family Fun Christmas Operation Christmas Child Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Packing Event took place at the MCCC.

Family and friends gathered to pack a shoebox for a child in need.

All the supplies were provided for on the tables with a suggested age group for the items.

The campaign started in November with the organization’s collection week taking place November 12-18.

For a small fee, one could fill a box and select either for a boy or girl and choose between 2-4 year, 5-9 years or 10-14 years.

Samaritan’s Purse Area Coordinator Debbie Froese said the goal was to complete 600 boxes and early in the afternoon 200 boxes had already been filled.

The boxes are on their way to either West Africa, Ukraine or Central America and have to be packed accordingly with warmer clothes included for the Ukraine.

The completed boxes were loaded unto the back of a truck from HIS Trucking in cases of 24.

They will be leaving to go to Calgary this week with free trucking from Jon and Esther of HIS Trucking.

The event included free face painting, free balloon animals, free glitter tattoos, hot dogs, muffins, cupcakes and more.

Hailey S. filling a shoebox while her Mom Tania M. assists.

Showing their beautiful balloons at the event.