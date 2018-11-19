Four days of Christmas planned for Lite Up the Nite Festival

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville and partnering businesses and organizations are rolling out the festive carpet this weekend for the Annual Lite Up the Nite Festival, running Nov. 23 to 25.

THURSDAY

Although the main events take place on Saturday, things start Thursday at the Musée Morinville Museum with their An Old Fashioned Christmas display. The museum is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Friday will see the Town’s Community Bus parked at No Frills from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Morinville Sobeys from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the annual Fill-a-Bus campaign for the Food Bank.

The Musée Morinville Museum is also open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for their An Old Fashioned Christmas display.

SATURDAY

Organizers have a full day of activities planned for Saturday, starting with a Santa Breakfast and ending with an outdoor holiday concert.

Lions’ Pancake Breakfast with Santa will take place at the Rendez-Vous Centre from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at a cost of $5.00 per person or $10.00 for a family (max 4).

The Children and Youth Festival will take place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. witch sponsored by Putnam & Lawson.

An Old Fashioned Christmas continues at the Musée Morinville Museum from noon to 5 p.m.

Morinville Community High School will be the venue for a Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $2 per person for anyone 12 and over.

The Morinville Community Library will open its doors Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for parade viewing, caroling and their Silent Auction.

The Lite Up the Nite Parade will take place along 100 Avenue at 5:30 p.m. and be followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus lighting up St. Jean Baptiste Park.

Those interested in entering a float can download an application at

www.morinville.ca or at www.morinvillechamber.com.

Following the parade, people can warm up with the St. Jean Baptiste Parish at St. Jean Baptiste Church.

This year, instead of fireworks after Santa and Mrs. Claus throw the switch, singer Krissy Feniak will perform a variety of country, covers, originals and Christmas songs at 101 Street and 100 Avenue – directly across from the park.

SUNDAY

The Festival weekend wraps up Sunday with a visit from children’s author Joan Marie Galat, author of Dot to Dot in the Sky. The event, which features hot chocolate and cookies takes place at 2 p.m.

There will also be the annual Skate with Santa at the Ray McDonald Sports Center from 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.