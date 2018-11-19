MCHS bringing The Sound of Music to the stage [VIDEO]

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School’s drama department has been rehearsing nonstop to bring Roger and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Stage Dec. 5 through 7.

The ambitious undertaking is a production of the Broadway musical from which the famed Julie Andrews movie is based.

MCHS teacher and director Vanessa King said audiences could expect a mix of familiar and new.

“It’s one of those shows that really lives in people’s hearts,” King said. “If they watched it as a kid, they’re going to come and they’re going to see so much of the movie on the stage. It’s going to hit them nostalgically. But at the same time, because it’s the Broadway musical version, there’s so much fresh stuff and new stuff that you’re not seeing the same old show. It’s fresh and alive and really great.”

King said rehearsals have been going well. Assisting her in the production are five MCHS alumni who have been working with students on rehearsals, several of which are taking place simultaneously each day.

“I’m very lucky. I’m very blessed to see what theatre does for this group of students,” King said. “Theatre is so important to MCHS, and this particular group of kids that we are working with right now are passionate. They’re wildly passionate about it.”

Tickets for the show are $10 advance, $15 at the door. They are available at MCHS and Morinville Sobeys. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each night with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Watch the video presentation above for more commentary from King and some of the cast, as well as footage of production rehearsals.