MCHS bringing The Sound of Music to the stage [VIDEO]

Nov 19, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School’s drama department has been rehearsing nonstop to bring Roger and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Stage Dec. 5 through 7.

The ambitious undertaking is a production of the Broadway musical from which the famed Julie Andrews movie is based.

MCHS teacher and director Vanessa King said audiences could expect a mix of familiar and new.

“It’s one of those shows that really lives in people’s hearts,” King said. “If they watched it as a kid, they’re going to come and they’re going to see so much of the movie on the stage. It’s going to hit them nostalgically. But at the same time, because it’s the Broadway musical version, there’s so much fresh stuff and new stuff that you’re not seeing the same old show. It’s fresh and alive and really great.”

King said rehearsals have been going well. Assisting her in the production are five MCHS alumni who have been working with students on rehearsals, several of which are taking place simultaneously each day.

“I’m very lucky. I’m very blessed to see what theatre does for this group of students,” King said. “Theatre is so important to MCHS, and this particular group of kids that we are working with right now are passionate. They’re wildly passionate about it.”

Tickets for the show are $10 advance, $15 at the door. They are available at MCHS and Morinville Sobeys. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each night with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Watch the video presentation above for more commentary from King and some of the cast, as well as footage of production rehearsals.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8332 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Schools and youth

MCHS students to spend spring break with police

Mar 19, 2013 admin Schools and youth, Sturgeon County 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Four students from Morinville Community High School will spend their spring break going through the same activities would-be police officers go through during depot training. Grade 11 students Donovan Jarvis, Amy Leung, Josh Wilson and Chris Wood will spend a week at Bellerose High School taking part in the St. Albert RCMP’s Youth Academy. Sixteen students from Bellerose High, Sturgeon Composite, Ecole Secondaire Sainte Marguerite d’Youville, Alexandre Tache and Paul Kane High School will join the four MCHS students… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Morinville Sports

MCHS Jr. Girls and Boys earn Silver at Basketball Zones

Mar 5, 2017 admin Morinville Sports, Schools and youth 2

After taking silver and gold respectively in their home tournament the weekend before, the Morinville Community High School Jr. Boys and Girls hit Zones this weekend, looking to return with big wins from Zones.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Morinville Sports

Cheer teams take gold in weekend competition

Feb 9, 2015 admin Morinville Sports, Schools and youth 0

Three Morinville cheer teams brought home gold from Athabasca this past weekend. The G.H. Primeau Grade 5/6 and 7/8 teams, and the Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Small Varsity team all competed in the Cheer Fest Cheer Competition at the Athabasca Multiplex Feb. 7. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*