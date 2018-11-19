Shop in Morinville Find the Ornament contest now underway

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville News is partnering with the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to bring a shop local initiative to town this holiday season.

The Shop in Morinville Find the Ornament Contest started Sunday and runs until Dec. 16.

Each day, participating businesses will hide an ornament in their store. All you have to do is find it while you are browsing their selection.

If you find it, bring it to customer service or a cashier for a ballot coupn for the contest. Take that ballow to the Chamber office to enter the draw.

If you bring a recipt from the store you found the ornament at, dated the same day, you will get a second entry ballot. Bring a food bank donation, and you will get another ballot too.

Participating businesses have put together a selection of prizes for the contest. As of this article, the prizes include:

$800 Gift Certificate from Wolf Creek Building Supplies (CASTLE)

Christmas dinner and all the fixings from Sobeys

Oilers tickets from Capital Vision

Sunglasses from Capital Vision

Small Blizzard a week for a year from DQ ($265 value)

AMP Booster Pack from Bumper to Bumper ($700 value)

Gift Card Basket filled with cards and items from local businesses.

Chamber Manager Dianne Mineault said there will be one winner for each prize.

As of today, there are 13 businesses and organizations participating. They are listed below.

Sobeys Morinville

Bumper to Bumper

Home Hardware

Dairy Queen

Crazylady’s Market

The Flower Stop

ATB

Hunters Print & Copy

Country Floral Magic

Sal’s

GV Hair Salon

Musée Morinville Museum

RV City

The prize draws will take place Monday, Dec. 17.

Businesses interested in participating should contact the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce at 780-939-9462.

To check in on more prizes and businesses, visit MorinvilleNews.com/shop-in-mornville