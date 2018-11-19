Shop in Morinville Find the Ornament contest now underway

Nov 19, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville News is partnering with the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to bring a shop local initiative to town this holiday season.

The Shop in Morinville Find the Ornament Contest started Sunday and runs until Dec. 16.

Each day, participating businesses will hide an ornament in their store. All you have to do is find it while you are browsing their selection.

If you find it, bring it to customer service or a cashier for a ballot coupn for the contest. Take that ballow to the Chamber office to enter the draw.

If you bring a recipt from the store you found the ornament at, dated the same day, you will get a second entry ballot. Bring a food bank donation, and you will get another ballot too.

Participating businesses have put together a selection of prizes for the contest. As of this article, the prizes include:

  • $800 Gift Certificate from Wolf Creek Building Supplies (CASTLE)
  • Christmas dinner and all the fixings from Sobeys
  • Oilers tickets from Capital Vision
  • Sunglasses from Capital Vision
  • Small Blizzard a week for a year from DQ ($265 value)
  • AMP Booster Pack from Bumper to Bumper ($700 value)
  • Gift Card Basket filled with cards and items from local businesses.

Chamber Manager Dianne Mineault said there will be one winner for each prize.

As of today, there are 13 businesses and organizations participating. They are listed below.

  • Sobeys Morinville
  • Bumper to Bumper
  • Home Hardware
  • Dairy Queen
  • Crazylady’s Market
  • The Flower Stop
  • ATB
  • Hunters Print & Copy
  • Country Floral Magic
  • Sal’s
  • GV Hair Salon
  • Musée Morinville Museum
  • RV City

The prize draws will take place Monday, Dec. 17.

Businesses interested in participating should contact the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce at 780-939-9462.

To check in on more prizes and businesses, visit MorinvilleNews.com/shop-in-mornville

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8328 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Morinville Remembers

Nov 11, 2010 admin Local News 1

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

This Article Contains Photo Gallery

Morinville – Residents, dignitaries and members of the armed forces past and present came out in full force on a chilly Thursday morning to pay their respects to those who have fallen in combat and for those who continue to serve for the rights and freedoms Canadians enjoy.

[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Morinville

Bedford is the new man at the helm of the MYBA

Aug 29, 2016 admin Morinville, Morinville Sports, People, Schools and youth, Sturgeon County 0

The Morinville Youth Basketball Association has a new president. James Bedford, a Morinville resident for the past 12 years, takes over this season from Serge Froment, the man who has been at the helm of the association for years and who helped lead several teams to City and Provincial Championships. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Morinville school numbers show clear need for school

Feb 17, 2016 admin Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth, Sturgeon County 0

The details of a new Sturgeon School Division junior high school may be up in the air, but it’s certain that student population at the present Morinville Public School is going up.

According to Principal Wayne Rufiange, the current school enrolment is 701 students from Preschool through Grade 8. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*