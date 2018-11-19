SVS collecting toys during Lite Up the Nite parade

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

In addition to the parade floats making their way down 100 Avenue this weekend, Sturgeon Victim Services volunteers will be walking the parade route collecting new unwrapped toys and teddy bears.

The toys and teddy bears will be given to children that the Morinville RCMP, Peace Officers, and the Morinville Fire Department interact with throughout the year.

The Sturgeon Victim Services Teddy Bear Campaign started earlier this month and will continue until the end of December.

After the parade collections will continue in front of Town Hall. People can also donate a new teddy bear or toy at the Morinville RCMP station.