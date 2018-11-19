Town offering photos with Santa this week

by Morinville News Staff

The annual Christmas craft program and tree decorating event takes place Wednesday night, and along with it is an opportunity to meet the man in the red suit and have your photo taken with him.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Capture & Design Photography will be in the cultural centre lobby with Santa for the photo shoot.

The first 5X7 photo is free. Additional photos are $5 each.

The event will also take place on Thursday, November 22 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. A separate session will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for children who require special attention.

For more information contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.

