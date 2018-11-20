Jets extend their streak to six

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets extended their winning streak to six games over the weekend with back-to-back 6-2 wins over the St. Albert Merchants and Edmonton Mustangs.

The weekend of wins started on home ice Saturday night with the St. Albert game, on a night of honouring the memory of former Jets’ Captain Nick McRae and a puck drop from NHL legendary goalie Glenn Hall.

The Jets ended the opening frame 1-1 but pulled ahead to lead 3-1 by the end of the second. Another three goals in the third, including a shorthanded contribution from Brett Dubuc gave the Jets the win.

Sunday night’s road game was a similar affair for the Jets, who built their six-goal win two goals per frame.

The Jets hit the road Friday night to face the North Edmonton Red Wings and follow it with another road game the following Wednesday to face the Beverly Warriors.

