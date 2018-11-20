SAAD partnering with AGLC again this year on impaired driving campaign

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta youth are once again creating reminder messages to Albertans on the dangers of drinking and driving. The campaign involves Alberta students from grades one through grade 12 personalizing a message on a paper liquor bag to raise awareness on the impact of impaired driving.

Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) Alberta and the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) have coordinated the annual liquor bag campaign since 2012.

Teachers and community supporters can order their free liquor paper bags from now until Dec. 12.

The completed bags are then dropped off at select local liquor stores by school staff to provide a visual reminder to customers not to drink and drive this holiday season. Last year, more than 63,000 bags were ordered and distributed to nearly 300 schools in Alberta.

Teachers also have the opportunity to select the best designs from their students and submit their entries to the SADD Alberta Liquor Bag Design Contest.

Students entered into the contest have a chance to win a prize in three age categories with prizes ranging in value from $100 to $500.

The overall winner will also have their design printed on one million bags, which will be distributed to Alberta liquor stores for retail use beginning the May 2019 long weekend.

Students are encouraged to share their bag design on Instagram using the hashtag #SADDbag.

For more information on the campaign and contest or to order paper liquor bags, please visit SADDalberta.com.