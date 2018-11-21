Guest Column: Family Violence- Finding the Support You Need

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) and The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) provide a wide range of services to support victims of family violence.

Financial Support

Our victim advocates (SVS) and outreach worker (JMMF) can connect you to financial resources and supports in the community to rebuild your lives, including the Fleeing Abuse Benefits, local food banks, WECAN Food Coop, child care subsidies and more. We can also collaborate to help you find transportation to a safe house through Alberta Works or the Emergency Income Support Unit in Edmonton.

Empowering through Knowledge

Our victim advocates (SVS) and outreach worker (JMMF) can connect you to legal support (or information on shelters or transition houses.

• Legal Aid Alberta, 780-427-7575

• Alberta Family Violence Hotline 310-1818

• The Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (www.acws.ca) list all the shelters Alberta.

• Local Shelters include: Lurana Shelter, 780-424-5875 (Edmonton), WIN House, 780-479-0058 (Edmonton), A Safe Place, 780-464-7233 (Sherwood Park), Camrose Women’s Shelter, 1-877-672-1010.

Safety Planning

Leaving is not easy and because it can be dangerous, the JMMF Outreach Worker will guide you through a danger assessment and help you develop a safety plan. We provide education on the types of abuse, the cycle of abuse and self-care. We can also accompany victims to appointments as necessary, such as Alberta Works or Children’s Services.

Support to Rebuild Your Life

Our victim advocates (SVS) and outreach worker (JMMF) help you to identify professional and personal supports to support your journey. SVS advocates and the JMMF outreach work are skilled and compassionate. They can guide you through the criminal justice system, connecting you to Emergency Protection Orders, Restraining Orders and Parenting Orders. We also provide court support. SVS advocates can liaise between the Crown Prosecutor and Local R.C.M.P. office keeping you informed and empowered.

Through continuous professional development and networking, we can connect you to a wide a variety of free and low-cost services, including professional counseling. You need not walk this journey alone.

For more information:

www.sturgeonvictimservices.org, 780-939-4590

www.jessicamartelmemorialfoundation.com, 780-939-5289