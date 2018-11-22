Community gathers to decorate Town tree

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Haillee Reaume and Nellie Sauve work on their ornaments Wednesday night.

photos by Lucie Roy

The Community Tree Decorating took place on Wednesday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Crafts for young and old included Christmas Wreath, Christmas Globe, Burlap Christmas Stocking, Christmas Ribbon Tree, the Jingle Wreath and a Wooden Candle.

Participants could decorate the ornaments of their choice with their name and phone number added to the tag so the ornament can be picked up in January.

Once the ornaments were dry they could hang them on the tree in the foyer or have the assistance of Councillor Dafoe to have the ornament hung higher up.

Photos with Santa by Capture & Design also took place in the foyer. Photos with Santa also take place again Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. A separate session will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for children who require special attention.

Bob Jackson

Henry Kennedy-Croft

Collin and Ryder Levall

Deputy Mayor Rebecca Balanko

Councillor Stephen Dafoe helps hang the children’s ornaments up high on the tree.