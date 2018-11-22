Legal church nearing end of interesting fundraiser

by Lucie Roy

On Tuesday, Catholic Women’s League President Bernice Montpetit provided an update and good news on a fundraiser in Legal for renovations to the Saint Emile Roman Catholic Church.

With a goal to raise funds for the roofing project and window and door replacement they approached artist Lewis Lavoie.

Lavoie took much time to study the kings and the result was a 195 tile mural with each tile depicting a world leader throughout history forming a large image of Jesus Christ.

Saint Emile Parish Secretary Pat Letourneau said in a year and a half of the 195 tiles only 30 are not sold to date but that she had received seven calls this week for interest in purchasing a tile.

The 56″x 72″ mural is on display in the church.

Those interested in assisting the fundraiser can contact Legal Saint Emile Parish Secretary Pat Letourneau can be reached 780-961-3613 st.emileparish@telus.net.

