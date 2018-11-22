Morinville initiatives receive $4500 from NWR contest

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville initiatives were among 10 recipients across Sturgeon County awarded a total in $10,000 in funding for green ideas during Northwest Redwater Partnership’s (NWR) recent Waste into Worth Challenge.

The challenge was part of an NWR initiative that used revenue generated from waste during the construction of the Sturgeon Refinery.

“It’s incredible to think that five cent beverage container and scrap metal refunds can add up to over half a million dollars of investment in the region we call home,” said Vanessa Goodman, Manager of External Relations for NWR. “In an effort to celebrate this, we invited local organizations to join us in reducing waste in our communities.”

The $3,000 GRAND PRIZE was awarded to the Morinville Public Learning Farm, a project that uses wasted outdoor space for a self-sustaining chicken coop. NWR says scrap food from student lunches will feed the laying hens, who in turn provide eggs for the Morinville Public School’s Food for Thought program.

Other Morinville initiatives to receive funding include $500 for raised garden boxes at Morinville Community Gardens to assist those with mobility issues, and $500 for receptacles for waste and organics at Cardiff Park, and $500 for food prep and a composting program at the Sturgeon Learning Centre.