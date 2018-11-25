Fill-a-Bus gets lots of help for Morinville Food Bank

Reading Time: 2 minutes

photos by Lucie Roy

After making the rounds of local businesses Thursday, the Fill-a-Bus hit No Frills Friday morning and Sobeys Friday afternoon to collect food and money for the Morinville Food Bank.

On Friday afternoon the Fill-a-Bus event was at Sobeys and received much assistance from members of the Fire Department.

They also assisted with the bagging of groceries and helping people to their vehicles.

Gwenn Richard presented boxes of food and a cheque on behalf of Muniware for the Food Bank.

Members of the Fire Department were busy handling the food bank donations from the store to the bus.

Rotary Club of Morinville President Milissa Kilian presented a $1000. cheque to the Morinville Food Bank.

On hand for the presentation was Callie Edwards, Evelyn Balanko, Reid and Sydney Eckersley and Deputy Mayor Rebecca Balanko, Chantal Godberson, Town of Morinville Events & Culture Programmer, Sarah Eckersley Food Bank Society volunteer, Tyler Edworthy, Town of Morinville Operations/Program Coordinator and Rotary Club of Morinville President Milissa Kilian.

A weight tally is not available from this year’s event as organizers opted to not weigh the bus in order to have an additional hour to collect donations from shoppers at the Sobeys location.