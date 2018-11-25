Good weekend for Morinville hockey teams

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Kings, Morinville Jets and Midget AA Sturgeon Sting all had wins this weekend, raising the teams’ standings in their respective leagues.

The action started Friday night at home with the Morinville Jets getting a 5-4 OT win over the Edmonton Mustangs, continued Saturday afternoon with the Sting taking down the Leduc Roughnecks 6-2, and ended Saturday night with the Kings coming from behind to win 4-3 over the visiting Red Deer Rustlers.

Friday night’s Jets’ game was the club’s seventh consecutive win in a row.

Although the Jets opened early int he first, they were trailing 2-1 at the end of the frame, giving up a powerplay goal and letting one n on a man advantage.

They caught up to tie the game 3-3 by the end of the second period but found themselves tied 4-4 after three, pushing it to overtime.

The Jets were not able to get the edge in overtime but did take it in the shootout to bring their record to 9-7-1.

They now sit in third place in the West Division, seven points and two games behind the Beverly Warriors. Jet Brett Dubuc currently leads the CJHL with 38 points this season.

The Jets take to the road Wednesday to play the Warriors and return home to face the Riggers Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The Midget AA Sting won 6-2 over the Leduc Roughnecks on Saturday.

Coach Greg Northcott told Morinville News that Adam Mueller led Saturday’s game with points – two goals and two assists.

Saturday’s game brings their record to 9-2-2 and second place in the BESA Division, two points and a game behind the St. Albert Source for Sports Crusaders.

They play St. Albert at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 1 for division dominance.

The Morinville Kings took down Red Deer Saturday night to lead the NCHL League.

As is often the case with the Kings, the Senior AA club played hardest in the third.

Coming from behind a 2-1 first-period deficit and a scoreless second, the Kings hit three into the mesh in the final frame to take it 4-3.

Saturday’s game brings the Kings to 6-0-2 this season.

The Kings play Whitecourt Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m. at home.