Lite Up the Nite Festival kicks off Christmas season in Morinville

Reading Time: 2 minutes

photos and videos by Lucie Roy and Stephen Dafoe

The Annual Lite Up the Nite Festival weekend wrapped up Sunday afternoon after four days of activities throughout town.

The focus was Saturday’s activities for families, including the Breakfast with Santa, Farmers’ Market Craft Fair, parade, park lighting and outdoor concert.

Below are some photo and video highlights from the weekend.



Lions Breakfast with Santa- the Jeffery Family

Casey Bishop with Santa.

This year’s Farmers’ Market Craft Fair was down in attendance. Organizers told Morinville News there were 750 who attended compared to 1070 last year. Despite a drop in people through the door, many unique gift items were found.

This year’s Craft Fair had some demonstrations of MCHS talent – particularly their upcoming production of The Sound of Music.

Mary Lambert was on stage with Kiff Acres at the cultural centre during her first show for children.

Morinville resident Henry was only too happy to tell us why we should go to the parade.



The Mason family enjoy doing a craft together.

Here is our highlight reel of the parade, park lighting and concert.