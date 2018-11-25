Morinville Parade judges pick their winning floats

Nov 25, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Business, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

photos by Lucie Roy / Video by Stephen Dafoe

Here is our highlight reel of the parade, park lighting and concert.

The Morinville & District Chamber organized this year’s parade, and their panel of judges picked their winners for this year’s best floats. Below are the winners.


Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce float- winner for Group/Org.


Foxline Bus Services- winner in Walking Group category.


Fable Day Care winner in the Most Festive Float.


Best Festive Float to Physical Therapy and Sports Injury Clinic.


Business Promo to Roadrunners


Youth/Group to GHP-Georges H. Primeau.


Santa and Mrs. Claus

