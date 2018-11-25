Morinville Parade judges pick their winning floats

photos by Lucie Roy / Video by Stephen Dafoe
Here is our highlight reel of the parade, park lighting and concert.
The Morinville & District Chamber organized this year’s parade, and their panel of judges picked their winners for this year’s best floats. Below are the winners.
Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce float- winner for Group/Org.
Foxline Bus Services- winner in Walking Group category.
Fable Day Care winner in the Most Festive Float.
Best Festive Float to Physical Therapy and Sports Injury Clinic.
Business Promo to Roadrunners
Youth/Group to GHP-Georges H. Primeau.
Santa and Mrs. Claus
