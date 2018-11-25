Wolves take bronze at 3A Boys Volleyball Championships

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The MCHS Boys Volleyball team won the Bronze medal at Alberta Schools Athletic Association 3A Boys Volleyball Championships.

Coach Kent Lessard said the Wolves were undefeated in Round Robin play.

“They received a bye into the semi-final where they met their zone rivals the Barrhead Gryphons,” Lessard said, adding Barrhead played an almost perfect match as they defeated the North Central Zone Champs in two straight sets. “The Wolves were obviously disappointed after beating Barrhead in the North Central Zone Final last weekend.”

Lessard said Coach Fidler got his team ready to play and they beat Edmonton Christian 25-17, 25-16 to bring home the bronze medals.

Barrhead took the 3A Boys Provincial Banner in the gold-medal game. It is their 2nd straight year.