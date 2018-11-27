Three Christmas Markets on this weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

compiled by Morinville News Staff

While you are out looking for holiday gift items at Morinville Businesses and taking part in the Morinville News / Chamber of Commerce Find the Ornament Contest, you will also have the chance to check out three markets happening Saturday.

Notre Dame Elementary Schol is holding a Craft Market and Bake Sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Details Below)

There is also the Friends and Neighbours Craft Market at Cardiff Hall on Saturday and Sunday from 11-7 Saturday and 11-4 on Sunday.

The Legal Chamber of Commerce is also holding their annual Craft Fair event in Legal at the Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is in conjunction with Legal’s Christmas in the Park.