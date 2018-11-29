Busy night for local craft makers of all ages

Matthew Bazylewski works on his Gingerbread house Wednesday night.

photos by Lucie Roy

A Gingerbread House Making event was held Wednesday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC).

The Gingerbread houses are a Christmas tradition where the whole family can use their creativity and make a Christmas decor of their own and create wonderful memories together.
Once completed the families can take the tasty treat with them and enjoy it throughout the season.
Alex Bazylewski


Darian Spila


Matthew Bazylewski

The Flower Stop & Gift Shop held their Grinch Tree Workshop on Wednesday night at the Fish & Club Clubhouse.

More than 20 attended the event to make an adorable Christmas decor proudly made by them and unique to each.

All the necessary supplies were provided by the Flower Stop.

Lori McLaughlin, Flower Stop owner/operator provided the instructions along with assistance by Jaye Parrent and Lianne Long.

