Letter: Sturgeon Refinery updates community on progress

Focus Remains on Completing Safe Start Up at Sturgeon Refinery

Diesel production from synthetic crude oil continues at the Sturgeon Refinery as the light oil units maintain safe, steady, and reliable operations. The refinery has produced over 7.7 million barrels of diesel since production began a year ago as part of commissioning and start up. The diesel is transported to local customers via truck as well as throughout the province and western Canada on rail.

Progress continues on heavy oil units

While the refinery is designed to process bitumen, work remains on two final units in order to operate as designed. The LC Finer, which processes the heaviest components of bitumen, is nearing the end of commissioning. The Gasifier, which converts the leftover components of bitumen into various gases, has been more complex and complicated to commission. The North West Redwater Partnership (NWR) team remains committed and focused on both units in order to complete commissioning and startup in a safe and timely manner.

The target for processing bitumen in the refinery is year end. All teams are working hard to achieve this goal knowing it is a key major milestone for the refinery to operate as designed.

Training drill prepares emergency response teams

On October 30, NWR conducted an emergency training exercise involving external agencies and emergency services. The simulated tank fire exercise was facilitated by NWR’s Emergency Operations Centre team and included responders from Sturgeon County Emergency Services.

Being prepared for all types of incidents is a key part of refinery operations. As such, NWR continues to conduct regular training with a variety of scenarios. Curious about activity during an exercise or anything that’s seen, heard or smelled in the region? Call the UPDATEline any time at 1-866-653-9959 for information.

Ten projects awarded funding for converting waste into worth

As part of a celebration of half a million dollars invested into the community through recycling refunds, NWR invited local groups to submit ideas for turning waste into something of value. The Waste into Worth challenge offered $10,000 in total funding to reward the best ideas.

In total, ten groups from across Sturgeon County received from $500 up to $3,000 to help make their plans a reality. Some projects use school food scraps as fertilizer, others are upcycling old electronics as part of hands on learning, and two are converting wasted outdoor space into more productive areas. Morinville Public School’s Learning Farm was the grand prize winner with Redwater School’s Black Gold program achieving runner up. Both schools intend to convert organic waste into usable material to ultimately generate healthy food for the school.

In addition to Waste into Worth, NWR continues to support the region through an annual United Way Campaign, Adopt a Family, food bank drive, Skills Canada-Alberta Try a Trade in the Heartland, and ongoing community investment funding for local projects and initiatives.

For more information on the Sturgeon Refinery visit www.nwrsturgeonrefinery.com.