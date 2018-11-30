Library participating in I Love First Peoples 2018 Friendship Box campaign

Nov 30, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

Stacey Buga poses with the I Love First Peoples 2018 Friendship Box campaign poster. The Library is the local drop off point for the program.

by Morinville News Staff

For the next two weeks, the Morinville Community Library will be a registered drop-off point for the I Love First Peoples 2018 Friendship Box campaign.

Library Program Coordinator Stacey Buga said all gift boxes collected in Alberta will be distributed to remote and semi-remote First Nations schools as a gesture of friendship and goodwill.

I Love First Peoples encourages people to pack the shoeboxes with educational items.

For 3- to 5-year-olds, they suggest a stuffed animal, sticker book, puppets, maracas, finger paint, modelling clay, hat/gloves, and crayons.

For 6- to 8-year-olds, they recommend a flute, sunglasses, slinky, kaleidoscope, colouring books, hat/gloves, figurines, tambourine, and glow in dark decals.

For 9- to 12-year-olds the recommendation for boxes is for children’s novels and magazines, solar calculators, seed kits, puzzles, binoculars, yo-yos, art kits, or Lego.

And for 13- to 16-year-olds, they look for teen books and magazines, compass, journal and sketch pads, sharpies, sunglasses, and travel-size games.

The Canada-wide initiative, along with other I Love First Peoples initiatives and programs looks to bridge communities through practical projects that promote reconciliation and education.

Brandi CK LaPerle, an MCHS alumni who grew up in Morinville, is the Edmonton Chapter Director. Buga said LaPerle is excited to see support from her hometown and a new drop-off point at the library.

Last year 10,000 shoeboxes were collected and distributed to 27 communities.

Anyone wishing to participate in the Friendship Box Campaign can drop off a shoebox filled with gifts as specified on the website www.ilovefirstpeoples.ca or stop by the library for details.

For more information contact Stacey at 780-939-3292.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

